Infowars Exclusive: Ratcliffe Responds To Nadler's False Statements

During the latest impeachment hearing, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler made false statements that Representative John Ratcliffe endorsed inviting foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Ratcliffe quickly called out Nadler for twisting his words about inviting foreign involvement in investigations, not elections.

Millie Weaver talked exclusively with Ratcliffe about his exchange with Nadler and how this impeachment sham is going to backfire on the Democrats.

