Infowars Exposed Wind Farm Dangers 2 Years Before Trump Took It Mainstream

The mainstream media is jumping all over President Trump for a recent comment about wind turbines where he said, “they say the noise causes cancer.”

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Trump also noted, “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations your house just went down 75% in value.”

Vanity Fair called Trump a “Certified Moron” over the remark, Esquire called it a “Horrifying Look Into His Broken Brain” and Business Insider says it’s “A Weird Conspiracy Theory.”

While it’s unknown whether or not wind farms cause cancer, they are known to cause sleep deprivation, stress and other health issues for those living in close proximity.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver went to Kansas City, KS to find out more about the negative effects of wind turbines in the 2017 investigation below:

In this exclusive report, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver exposes the explicit fraud, deception and outright criminality behind wind energy and how it may be used to run rural communities off their properties as part of a major land grab effort in concert with Agenda 21.

Millie Weaver starts off asking people who live and work in Kansas City, KS what they know about green energy and industrial wind farms.

Not surprising, city people virtue signal their liberal support for industrial wind energy, dogmatizing it as a viable solution to the alleged problem of “climate change” without much thought.

However, when asked how much energy wind farms produce, what they know about impacts on birds, bats, the environment and human health, most city people appear to be clueless.

Weaver then goes to a small town where a local florist has noticed a significant increase in funerals for people who live outside of town in close proximity to the wind farm.

Weaver then journeys to El Paso County, Colorado giving us an insiders view of the fraudulent and deceptive nature of big wind energy corporations by attending and speaking at a local County Commissioner’s hearing regarding health concerns about a local wind farm.

Rural people who have been impacted by the wind farm speak out about having to abandon their homes and health effects they have experienced in a plea for help.

World-renowned acoustician Robert Rand presents prima facia evidence that the wind farm is in perpetual violation of state noise nuisance laws.

He presents data which shows the wind farm is operating at noise levels known to cause sleep deprivation, stress and other health impacts reported by those living in close proximity to it.

Millie Weaver discusses medical opinions of doctors who examined data collected as part of a scientific medical study which investigated the serious health impacts of residents living near the wind farm.

At the hearing, a wind energy advocate “Dr”, who has been giving medical opinions and medical advice in support of the wind energy project while downplaying people’s health concerns, is exposed as not being an actual “doctor”, rather, being nothing more than a person with a “PhD” in Philosophy.

County Commissioners and State legislators now wrestle with the legal conundrum of needing to enforce the law to protect the health and well-being of rural residents, to prevent lawlessness and the appearance of giving unequal protection under the law, while facing threats from wind energy tycoons of billion-dollar lawsuits if the wind farm is shut down.