Infowars Folk Song Cover Contest Is Blowing Up The Internet

Entries are pouring in for Infowars’ $20,000 Folk Song Cover Contest and are blowing up the Internet in viral fashion.
Those wishing to still enter have until the end of the Alex Jones Show at 3PM CST on Friday August 4th before Infowars will begin choosing winners.
Watch a sample of the latest entires below:
As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:
(1) The best cover – $10,000
(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000
(3) Best audience participation – $5,000
Contest rules are as follows:
– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope
– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video
– Participants must sing the entire song as written
– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing
Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks.
Lyrics for the song are available below. Good luck!
I’m angry, I’ve had enough of these people.
They’re a bunch of Christian murdering scum that run giant death factories, keeping babies alive and selling their body parts.
What more do you need to know about these people?
I go out and face these scum.
They literally crawl out from under rocks.
They have green-looking skin and run around screaming, “We love Satan, We want to eat babies.”
I have them on video.
Hillary’s into creepy, weird, sick stuff, man. #Spiritcooking.
She sleeps in the same room with that creepy weirdo woman whose mother wears a hood over her head. What the hell?
That woman, number one, is ugly.
Imagine how bad she smells, man. I’m told her and Obama just stink.
Obama and Hillary both smell like sulfur.
Literal vampire potbelly goblins are hobbling around coming after us.
My spirit gets close to that evil and I feel it go Ahhhh! Ahhhh! Ahhhh!
We’re sick self-centered crap we don’t even notice hell itself rising up against us.
Millions are pouring in people of the very worst type and I’m so pissed.
We’re gonna stab your daughter at the mall.
Ahhhh! Ahhhh! Ahhhh!
We’re gonna stab your wife, your son.
Ooooooooooooh!
We’re gonna stab you with a butcher knife, and then the police chief is gonna say,
“We love our Somalis, we love our Muslims. Oh, they’re so good, oh they’re so sweet.”