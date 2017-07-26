Infowars Folk Song Cover Contest Is Blowing Up The Internet

Entries are pouring in for Infowars’ $20,000 Folk Song Cover Contest and are blowing up the Internet in viral fashion.

Those wishing to still enter have until the end of the Alex Jones Show at 3PM CST on Friday August 4th before Infowars will begin choosing winners.

Watch a sample of the latest entires below:

As a reminder, three separate rewards will be given to whoever produces:

(1) The best cover – $10,000

(2) Filmed from the best location – $5,000

(3) Best audience participation – $5,000

Contest rules are as follows:

– Video and audio must be posted to FaceBook, YouTube or Periscope

– “Infowars.com” must be featured in the video

– Participants must sing the entire song as written

– The song must use instruments or have a musical backing

Send a link of your entires to contest@infowars.com with “Folk Cover Song Contest” in the subject line. Submissions must also include contact information including name and email or phone number. All winners will be payed via PayPal. Infowars will choose three winners after 2 weeks.

Lyrics for the song are available below. Good luck!