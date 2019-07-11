Infowars Announces Free Speech Poster Challenge Winners!

The long wait is over! A winner has been decided for our Free Speech Poster Challenge!

Infowars.com would like to thank all participants for their work spreading the pro-humanity & pro-liberty message that binds us.

The runner-ups are as follows:

‘Infowars Poster Contest: Liberals Tear Down Posters’ by Tony Salvo

‘Infowars Poster Contest Al Gore Lied’ by Thomas Sisca from Austin, Texas

‘Forbidden Information Messenger’ by CF Alex from Utah

Now, without further ado, here are our top picks:

Third place goes to ‘Attention, Konservative Komrades’ by Erwin’s Real News:



Second place goes to ‘Stop The Censorship’ by Zack Mount:



First place is ‘Alex Jones Did Nothing Wrong and He is Pissed!’ by MAGA Titan:



Remember, the winnings breakdown is $5000 for the top pick, $1000 for Second Place and $500 for Third Place.

Thank you for making this contest fun and memorable.

Epic Grassroots Victory Against Internet Censorship Announced



The time has come and the votes are in: the winner of the Infowars Free Speech Poster Challenge is revealed here. Thanks to all who submitted their videos to the contest that helped raise awareness about the censorship of conservatives on social media platforms across the internet.