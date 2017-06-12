The mainstream media is facing an extinction-level event in artist Ben Garrison’s latest political cartoon.

Everyone from Infowars’ Alex Jones and Paul Watson to Mike Cernovich and Stefan Molyneux can be seen plummeting towards earth in meteoric fashion as the dinosaur media, represented by ABC, NBC, CBS and CNN, prepare for their inevitable demise.

The corporate press can be seen clinging to its dwindling money supply as CNN embraces ISIS in its final moments.

“MSM you can’t run, you can’t hide! Cartoon for Stefan Molyneux Guest Staring: Paul Joseph Watson, Jordan Peterson, Mike Cernovich, Lauren Southern, Louder with Crowder, Alex Jones and many more!” Garrison said of the image on his blog Monday.