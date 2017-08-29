Infowars Internship Attacked by Mother Jones, Whose Underpaid Interns Qualified For Food Stamps

Mother Jones has blasted the Infowars internship program despite paying its own interns so little that they qualified for food stamps.

The progressive site was attacked by Vice and other liberal outlets in 2013 for paying its interns the equivalent of $6 an hour.

“During our first meeting with HR at Mother Jones, we were advised to sign up for food stamps,” a former intern told Vice News.

Another intern said he had to sleep on an “on an air mattress for six months” because he couldn’t afford a real one during his internship.

Mother Jones publicly stated that while the company “never advised interns or fellows to sign up for food stamps… It is true that the stipend level qualifies them for food stamps, as do most internships, and our HR director has, in the context of explaining their stipend, said as much, but we’ve never encouraged anyone to sign up.”

In other words, ‘we don’t encourage our interns to apply for food stamps, but we pay them so little that they can if they want to.’

It seems MoJo finally relented after this intense media pressure: more recent internships pay around $27,000 a year, thanks to grants from outside foundations – but the fellowships involve far more than just entry-level work.

“Fellows work closely with reporters and editors on everything from fact-checking and researching leads to reporting,” the description for the Editorial Fellowship reads. “As fact-checkers, editorial fellows are MoJo‘s best line of defense, tracking down primary sources by conducting interviews, crunching numbers, and scouring government and academic databases.”

“Fellows also attend production meetings, help craft killer headlines, write for our website, work closely with our senior editors, and have their hands in almost every part of the editorial process.”

In other words, ‘let’s hire a news editor, but we’ll call him an intern so we can pay him half as much.’

It’s also worth pointing out that Mother Jones, which was named after an activist who spoke out against child labor, is headquartered in San Francisco, one of the most expensive cities in the nation where a year’s rent can exceed a down payment on a house in most cities.

Meanwhile Mother Jones attacked our own internship program.

“On Sunday the conspiracy theorist and nutritional-supplement salesman—who reportedly has the ear of President Donald Trump—posted a job opening on his website for a breaking news intern at infowars.com,” wrote MoJo’s Tim Murphy. “Ostensibly it’s a journalism internship, but Jones doesn’t sound especially picky.”

But we’re not the ones demanding champagne for the price of Pearl Light.

Ironically, The Atlantic reported that other left-leaning news outlets were paying their interns even less while publicly accusing McDonald’s, Walmart and other companies of underpaying their employees.

In contrast, Infowars is a news organization dedicated to promoting the free market, human rights and individual values while telling the truth through journalism – and we don’t hypocritically rely on slave labor to promote the ideas of liberty.

We’re looking for an intern for a paid position in Austin, Texas, who can help update our web sites with the latest, breaking news.

We could also use help categorizing our vast vault of custom graphics by the appropriate news category. Other duties may be assigned as required.

We want someone who can spell correctly, knows proper grammar and does NOT plagiarize!

It’s also useful, but not necessary, to have knowledge in journalism including the “inverted pyramid” writing structure, the five Ws (Who, What, When, Where and Why – especially the Why) of a story and the art of hard-hitting headlines.

News junkies who read the Drudge Report every day are encouraged to apply.

If interested, please attach your resume and two writing samples to an email with the subject line “Intern – Attn: Kit Daniels” and send to jobs@infowars.com.

Whether you’re a journalism student in college, have several degrees or just a freelance writer or researcher with a passion for telling the truth, send us some examples of your work, tell us about your passion and what you like to do because we’ll also have other opportunities available in the future.

