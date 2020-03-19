Infowars Investigates The "Phase 5 Coronavirus Lockdown"

As the city of Austin, Texas puts its citizens under “Pandemic Response Phase 5,” Owen Shroyer braves the bio-storm that awaits him on the quiet streets of the usually bustling South Austin.

Armed with the tools, courageous Mr. Shroyer hunts, identifies, educates and informs all apparent coronavirus forces threatening our everyday lives.

If only watching this gripping man on the street special report could bring more people to find calm in all this hysteria.

