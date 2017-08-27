Infowars Is Hiring!

We’re looking for an intern for a paid position in Austin, Texas, who can help update our web sites with the latest, breaking news.

We could also use help categorizing our vast vault of custom graphics by the appropriate news category. Other duties may be assigned as required.

We want someone who can spell correctly, knows proper grammar and does NOT plagiarize!

It’s also useful, but not necessary, to have knowledge in journalism including the “inverted pyramid” writing structure, the five Ws (Who, What, When, Where and Why – especially the Why) of a story and the art of hard-hitting headlines.

News junkies who read the Drudge Report every day are encouraged to apply.

If interested, please attach your resume and two writing samples to an email with the subject line “Intern – Attn: Kit Daniels” and send to jobs@infowars.com.


