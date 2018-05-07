Skip to content
Infowars Kicked Out Of Anti-Gun Protest
Anti-Second Amendment liberals prove they’re also ant-free speech
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
May 7, 2018
Comments
Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer is escorted out of an anti-gun protest by Dallas police officers.
