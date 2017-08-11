Infowars Launches Newswars.com, Your New Source For Bombshell News

Infowars is launching Newswars.com, your new source for bombshell information you won’t get from the corporate-controlled mainstream media.
Infowars launches new media platform in the battle against fake news!
>>>> https://t.co/cBcphgf7Og <<<<#NewsWars #RealNews #WarRoom pic.twitter.com/3RZm1lxCch
— Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 11, 2017
Newswars.com combines the retro look of newspapers past with the successful newsgathering formula perfected by Infowars.com, which was launched in 1997.
Make no mistake, we are now in a news war as globalist-minded monopoly men buy up various mainstream media outlets to spew their own propaganda intended to usher in a post-America world.
And that’s why we need to bring truth back to the media, and Newswars.com is ready for that task.
So visit and bookmark Newswars.com. Make it your first stop in the morning for exclusive news!