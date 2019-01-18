Infowars Live In D.C. For President Trump Announcement & Women’s March

Image Credits: Phil Roeder/Getty Images.

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez are in Washington D.C. to cover President Trump’s upcoming Saturday announcement over the government shutdown and the need for border security.

Also, the Women’s March, which is embroiled in controversy over its connections to anti-Semitism, is looking to “flood the streets” of the Swamp to protest Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Tune in for across-the-board live coverage of both Trump’s 3PM EST White House announcement and the Women’s March, where sparks are sure to fly as the American resurgence continues in the face of leftist hysteria!

The Democratic party now leans further left than ever before. Owen breaks down how “open borders” is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the left’s agenda to rebuild society in the image of the globalists.


Related Articles

Robert Mueller's office says BuzzFeed's Michael Cohen report inaccurate

Robert Mueller’s office says BuzzFeed’s Michael Cohen report inaccurate

U.S. News
Comments
Roger Stone Warns of Deep State Coup to Install Pelosi Then Hillary as President

Roger Stone Warns of Deep State Coup to Install Pelosi Then Hillary as President

U.S. News
Comments

Exclusive: Washington Post Working With Mueller Inquisition to Frame Roger Stone & Alex Jones

U.S. News
comments

BuzzFeed Reporter Admits He Hasn’t Seen Any Evidence to Validate Trump Tower Story

U.S. News
comments

CNN Caught in Stunning Example of Journalistic Bias

U.S. News
comments

Comments