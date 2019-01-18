Infowars Live In D.C. For President Trump Announcement & Women’s March

Infowars reporters Owen Shroyer and Savanah Hernandez are in Washington D.C. to cover President Trump’s upcoming Saturday announcement over the government shutdown and the need for border security.

Also, the Women’s March, which is embroiled in controversy over its connections to anti-Semitism, is looking to “flood the streets” of the Swamp to protest Trump’s “America First” agenda.

Tune in for across-the-board live coverage of both Trump’s 3PM EST White House announcement and the Women’s March, where sparks are sure to fly as the American resurgence continues in the face of leftist hysteria!

The Democratic party now leans further left than ever before. Owen breaks down how “open borders” is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the left’s agenda to rebuild society in the image of the globalists.