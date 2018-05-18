Infowars LIVE Press Conference: Students, Witnesses of Santa Fe Shooting Speak Out

Join Infowars’ Owen Shroyer live with witnesses and victims of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that left at least 10 dead.

We’ll be at the corner of Maple Avenue and Tower Road at 6PM CT to hear from the people of Santa Fe.

Be there and voice your support for the victims, the families and the Second Amendment!

We’ll update this page with the press conference feed when we go live at 6PM.


