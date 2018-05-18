Infowars LIVE Press Conference: Students, Witnesses of Santa Fe Shooting Speak Out

Join Infowars’ Owen Shroyer live with witnesses and victims of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that left at least 10 dead.

We’ll be at the corner of Maple Avenue and Tower Road at 6PM CT to hear from the people of Santa Fe.

Infowars will be holding a press conference at 6pm central in Santa Fe Texas, at the corner of Maple Street & Tower Rd. Be there to voice your support for the victims, families & the Second Amendment. Details: https://t.co/lEN7kgqENm#USA #1A #2A #EnoughIsEnough #GunControlNow pic.twitter.com/D0TAWG1s79 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 18, 2018

Be there and voice your support for the victims, the families and the Second Amendment!

We’ll update this page with the press conference feed when we go live at 6PM.