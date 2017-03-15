Infowars Mobilizes Grassroots Military Support for Trump

Infowars is launching an initiative to promote military support for US President Donald J. Trump.

Infowars and Navy Seal veteran Craig Sawyer announced the plan Wednesday aiming to mobilize a grassroots photo campaign, similar to when service members famously denounced their desire to be Al Qaeda’s air force.

Military members should send photos to:

TrumpSupport@infowars.com

Also make sure to tag your tweets @realalexjones or @infowars, and use the hashtag #VetsForTrump.

Check back at infowars.com/trumpsupport regularly to see the collection!


