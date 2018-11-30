Infowars' Most Exclusive Videos - Trump Has Upper Hand on Deep State

Roger Stone joins Alex Jones live over the phone to break down how President Trump has leverage over the deep state through documents he plans to declassify in order to embarrass, incriminate, and expose criminal Democrats.

What’s Really Going On In Tijuana With The Migrant Caravan

Owen Shroyer Confronts Austin City Council AGAIN!

YouTube Says David Duke Is Good But Charlie Brown And Alex Jones Are Bad

Why The Daily Beast Is A Left Wing Fraud?

Mueller Must Be Indicted: Roger Stones’ Emergency Message To President Trump

Declassified Documents Will Destroy Hillary

Watch As Laura Loomer Gets Arrested For Free Speech


