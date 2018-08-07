Infowars Official App Jumps To Number 4 -- Dominates CNN, NYT, ABC

Downloads of the Infowars Official App have completely eclipsed the rest of the dying media’s own apps in the face of Big Tech censoring Alex Jones and his platform on Monday.

The Infowars Official App is currently ranked at #4 in in Apple’s App Store, soaring above CNN (#6), Google News (#5), Buzzfeed (#10), Fox News (#7), The New York Times (#11), ABC (#19), and BBC (#26).

Well-informed and liberty-loving people alike immediately recognized the app is a direct line to Infowars and Alex Jones, circumventing the globalist tech gatekeepers who arbitrarily put conservatives under their boot of censorship.

The app’s popularity surge comes amid Big Tech’s coordinated Monday censorship and deplatforming of Infowars and Alex Jones content on YouTube, Facebook, iTunes, and Spotify.

Currently available as of this writing, the Infowars Official App is able to bypass the tried-and-true silencing tactics like shadow banning and putting a cap on view count.

The @infowars Official App is beating the NYT, ABC, BBC, WSJ, NPR, CNBC, CBS, USA Today, Reuters, Bloomberg, MSNBC, Huffington Post, Washington Post and more in app store rankings. Their response to this? A call for Infowars to be banned. https://t.co/IIwPvho1Q2 pic.twitter.com/uCf4R4B1z1 — Michael Zimmermann (@zimm3rmann) August 7, 2018

Perhaps this is why CNN advocates removing our app from the store.

Apple and Google are still selling the InfoWars app, which contains some of the same type of content that both tech giants have pulled from elsewhere on their platforms https://t.co/GjaCGPjcu5 pic.twitter.com/oDwVU9vneP — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2018

Ironically, CNN’s Anderson Cooper tried to emulate Alex Jones’ live stream format, but it failed miserably and ended up being a multi-million-dollar dud.

Ben Warren and Jamie White contributed to this article.