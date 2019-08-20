Infowars On The Ground In Hong Kong To Cover Anti-ChiCom Protests

Image Credits: Emilio Navas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Infowars reporters Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese are on the ground in Hong Kong to cover breaking developments on the pro-democracy demonstrations against Communist China, which have stretched into the 11th week.

Infowars will bring you the truth on site with interviews from locals and demonstrators about their political motivations behind the protests and strategy going forward now that China has amassed its forces along the border.

Alex Jones breaks down the fight for freedom taking place in Hong Kong as the population faces the nightmare of communist rule.


