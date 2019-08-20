Infowars On The Ground In Hong Kong To Cover Anti-ChiCom Protests

Infowars reporters Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese are on the ground in Hong Kong to cover breaking developments on the pro-democracy demonstrations against Communist China, which have stretched into the 11th week.

Currently in Hong Kong with @gregreese where I’ll be giving you exclusive coverage of the protests that have been going on. Go to https://t.co/s8QswzSwoD for more exclusive reports…stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NiPy3maG0n — Sav (@sav_says_) August 21, 2019

Infowars will bring you the truth on site with interviews from locals and demonstrators about their political motivations behind the protests and strategy going forward now that China has amassed its forces along the border.

https://t.co/f4VVjTa5iU on the ground in Hong Kong. Are you a protest organizer? Are you a protester? Please follow me for DMs so we can interview you and get your message out. #HongKongProtests #InfoWars #1776WorldWide pic.twitter.com/ZcBrXUfTgS — Greg Reese (@gregreese) August 21, 2019

Alex Jones breaks down the fight for freedom taking place in Hong Kong as the population faces the nightmare of communist rule.