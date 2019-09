During the 3rd town hall meeting on homelessness held by the Austin City Council, Owen Shroyer was kicked out for daring to state the obvious and for trying to wake up his fellow citizens.

Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones discuss the leftist policies contributing to the rising homeless epidemic.

Alex may have a suggestion or 2 on how to combat it.

Owen Shroyer and Will Johnson join The Alex Jones Show to expose the violent, mindless zombies allowed to roam the streets.