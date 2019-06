Big Tech censors have punished The War Room host for connecting the dots the elites don’t want Americans to connect!

Don’t miss:

How You Can Win Exclusive Signed Alex Jones Memorabilia



Owen Shroyer offers up his prized tweet of Hillary admitting to watching Infowars signed by Alex Jones to the best tip he receives on his page.

Also:

Political Bad Lip Reading: Don Lemon Says Trump Has Small Penis



Don Lemon self projects his insecurities in this political bad lip reading by Owen Shroyer.