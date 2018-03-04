Infowars Parody Host: Gun Issue ‘Frustrating’ Because ‘Very Small Minority’ Has Loudest Voices

Jordan Klepper, host of The Opposition on Comedy Central, spoke with CNN’s Brian Stelter this morning about the gun debate, the student survivors, and how there’s more “common ground” on this than people think.

Klepper recalled the special he did about guns and the people he spoke to on both sides for it. And he does believe there’s a lot of common ground here but that narrative doesn’t get out that much.

“And I think it was really frustrating,” he added, “because that wasn’t the narrative that was getting out.”

