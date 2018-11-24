Infowars Predicted It: China Social Credit Score To Go Nationwide by 2020

As Infowars predicted, China is poised to judge all 1.3 billion of its citizens by 2021 based on their behavior with a credit program that personalizes ratings for each one, according to reports.

According to the Bejing government’s website, the capital city will be rewarding and punishing its 22 million citizens by the end of 2020, and those who score poorly will be unable to participate in everyday life.

The social credit program will use a combination of facial recognition technology, mobile phone numbers, government IDs, and immersive surveillance systems to determine which citizen is exhibiting “pro-social” behavior.

“The Beijing project will improve blacklist systems so that those deemed untrustworthy will be ‘unable to move even a single step,'” Bloomberg reported Wednesday. “Those with better so-called social credit will get ‘green channel’ benefits while those who violate laws will find life more difficult.”

Infowars has been warning of this authoritarian program for years.

In 2014, we reported that Big Tech giants like Facebook were cooperating with China’s Communist government to begin building the system.

And in 2015, we reported that the so-called “Sesame Credit” social score program is operated by Chinese companies Alibaba and Tencent, who control the country’s social media.

China’s program is a test model for the rest of the planet, and it’s already here.

This is why Big Tech wants Infowars banned: we’ve warned that this was coming years before the mainstream media started covering it.