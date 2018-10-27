Infowars Predicted It: Leftist Violence To Escalate Ahead of Midterms

As Infowars predicted, leftist violence has escalated to unbelievable levels as a crazed anti-Trump gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing at least eight people and wounding several others.

A return to civility in politics is key to deescalate violence and bring back normal dialogue before more blood is shed. This means the mainstream media has a responsibility to lead the charge in this effort, as they’ve been front-and-center in creating over-the-top rhetoric against conservatives.

Over the past weeks and months, Alex Jones and Infowars have made several predictions on this subject, which you can view below:

