Infowars Predicted It: Leftist Violence To Escalate Ahead of Midterms

As Infowars predicted, leftist violence has escalated to unbelievable levels as a crazed anti-Trump gunman opened fire in a Pittsburgh synagogue, killing at least eight people and wounding several others.

A return to civility in politics is key to deescalate violence and bring back normal dialogue before more blood is shed. This means the mainstream media has a responsibility to lead the charge in this effort, as they’ve been front-and-center in creating over-the-top rhetoric against conservatives.

Over the past weeks and months, Alex Jones and Infowars have made several predictions on this subject, which you can view below:

Democrats Call For Civil War If Republicans Are Elected In Midterms

Obama Activates His Domestic Army To Carry Out Violent Attacks Ahead Of Election

The Democrats Have Created, Formed, And Mobilized An Angry Mob

Democrats Attempt To Blame Their Violence On Republicans

Hillary Clinton Calls For Civil War In America

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Synagogue Shooter Disliked Trump, Posted "I Did Not Vote For Him"

MSNBC: Trump Is a 'Terrorist Sympathizer' for Mail Bomb Response

Donald Trump Thunders at Media for Trying to Smear His Supporters after Bomb Scares

Bash on Bomb Suspect: Trump ‘Responsible’ for ‘Stoking’ CNN Sucks Chants, Encouraging ‘Crackpot’

“He Was Crazed”: What We Know About Suspected Mail Bomber Cesar Sayoc

