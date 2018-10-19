Infowars' 'Real News' Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

The “Real News with David Knight” Twitter account was suspended from Twitter Thursday after The Daily Beast complained about a satirical tweet.

In an article published by Will Sommer, entitled “Alex Jones and InfoWars Are Still on Twitter, Despite ‘Ban,’” Knight is accused of reporting that Hillary Clinton is part reptile.

“On Tuesday, the Twitter account for InfoWars’ “Real News” show with host David Knight promoted Knight’s claim that Hillary Clinton is ‘50% Reptilian DNA,’” Sommer wrote.

The Daily Beast article completely omits that Knight’s statement was in reference to a tweet from The Babylon Bee, an admitted satire website similar to The Onion.

“Hillary Clinton Releases DNA Test Results Proving She’s Only Half Lizard Person,” the Babylon Bee tweeted Monday.

The tweet came amid heated debate over a DNA test released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) which showed the politician to potentially be 1/1024th Native American.

Hillary Clinton Releases DNA Test Results Proving She’s Only Half Lizard Personhttps://t.co/Bgy2igOcl4 pic.twitter.com/7FUPUMZ9Vi — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 15, 2018

Despite all these facts, The Daily Beast has failed to update its article to provide the proper context for Knight’s satirical remark.

In a Twitter thread early Friday, Knight detailed the suspension of the Real News account.

1) @thedailybeast singled me out for @Jack by quoting my quote of @TheBabylonBee satire — that @HillaryClinton announced DNA tests prove she is only “50% Reptilian DNA” https://t.co/9KUcZ8S2rD — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

2) So now satire about Hillary or #Fauxcahontas is justification for Daily Beast to demand RealNews be taken off @Twitter — and they DO take down @RealNewsX2 Is @thedailybeast satire?

Is Twitter satire? — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

3) Funny thing is, at the press conference before the final Trump/Clinton debate, Danny Williams, the black man who believes Bill Clinton is his father, was ATTACKED by @thedailybeast for trying to get Bill to take a DNA to prove it or put it to rest. — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

4) I had an exchange of words with the @thedailybeast “reporter” for being a Clinton shill & attacking a black man who had a legitimate request to know his father. I’m sure the Beast is glad that Gulag flushed THAT down the memory hole — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

5) Now, they write an article demanding that Twitter ban me for satire, mocking their Queen Hillary and Indian Princess #Fauxcahontas It’s not irony, it’s hypocrisy And it’s why they’re STILL losing & will continue to lose — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

6) @thedailybeast writes an article at 5pm yesterday and within hours, their demand for censorship of @RealNewsX2 is carried out by @Jack & @Twitter The company that owns DailyBeast, IAC, just arranged for Chelsea Clinton to get a $6.6 MILLION pay day

Chelsea sits on the board — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

7) Behold the satire that @thedailybeast complained about to get my show banned on @Twitter — and they did Authoritarians like DailyBeast, Twitter, & China’s President Xi (who banned Winnie the Pooh) — can’t stand satire.

As Saul Alinsky said, it’s devastating pic.twitter.com/joO3HSwZrs — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

8) “Press” organizations like @thedailybeast, @CNN — CAPTIVE to the establishment — are hell-bent on destroying FREEDOM OF THE PRESS They should be ashamed of themselves. But they’re shameless shills — David Knight (@libertytarian) October 19, 2018

The Daily Beast article also noted the presence of other Infowars’ social media accounts, bemoaning that “a number of accounts remain live and tweeting.”

The latest ban follows a string of countless others that have seen Infowars-related accounts purged from Facebook, Twitter, Google and other major platforms.

Ironically, a left-wing news outlet that repeatedly cheered the removal of Infowars content online had its own Facebook page purged this month.

