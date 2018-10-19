Infowars' 'Real News' Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

The “Real News with David Knight” Twitter account was suspended from Twitter Thursday after The Daily Beast complained about a satirical tweet.

In an article published by Will Sommer, entitled “Alex Jones and InfoWars Are Still on Twitter, Despite ‘Ban,’” Knight is accused of reporting that Hillary Clinton is part reptile.

“On Tuesday, the Twitter account for InfoWars’ “Real News” show with host David Knight promoted Knight’s claim that Hillary Clinton is ‘50% Reptilian DNA,’” Sommer wrote.

The Daily Beast article completely omits that Knight’s statement was in reference to a tweet from The Babylon Bee, an admitted satire website similar to The Onion.

“Hillary Clinton Releases DNA Test Results Proving She’s Only Half Lizard Person,” the Babylon Bee tweeted Monday.

The tweet came amid heated debate over a DNA test released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) which showed the politician to potentially be 1/1024th Native American.

Despite all these facts, The Daily Beast has failed to update its article to provide the proper context for Knight’s satirical remark.

In a Twitter thread early Friday, Knight detailed the suspension of the Real News account.

The Daily Beast article also noted the presence of other Infowars’ social media accounts, bemoaning that “a number of accounts remain live and tweeting.”

The latest ban follows a string of countless others that have seen Infowars-related accounts purged from Facebook, Twitter, Google and other major platforms.

Ironically, a left-wing news outlet that repeatedly cheered the removal of Infowars content online had its own Facebook page purged this month.

Also, See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video That Twitter Banned

