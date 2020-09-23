Infowars Reporter Attacked By BLM/Antifa Mob in Downtown Austin

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez was assaulted and robbed by a gang of Black Lives Matter thugs Wednesday night while covering the Breonna Taylor riots in downtown Austin, Texas.

Hernandez was covering the violence, bedlam, and infighting by BLM and Antifa downtown following the Breonna Taylor verdict in Louisville earlier in the day.

Austin Police Dept. is not messing around tonight and several protesters who refused to move out of the road have been arrested. pic.twitter.com/JCEVawGg6D — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

White ANTIFA member has a breakdown after black BLM member threatens to beat her up pic.twitter.com/tzE4veGfAG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Several fights have broken out among the protesters with a black woman on BLM side fighting with a white member of ANTIFA who doesn’t agree with her tactics for the march pic.twitter.com/Q3KVpkpfoQ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

ANTIFA/BLM forced to walk along narrow sidewalk or risk being arrested for illegally blocking the streets. No more chants of “whose streets, our streets”. pic.twitter.com/ZBufzG4loU — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

The far-left militants harassed journalists and hinted at threats of violence against police.

ANTIFA continue to harass Hiriam (a pro-BLM local journalist) for live-streaming the March pic.twitter.com/1yHOh9qQIp — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Local independent journalist named Hiriam, who spent the whole summer covering protests in Austin, mobbed and cursed out of Breonna Taylor protest at City Hall. Large ANTIFA presence. pic.twitter.com/URO9xHAnzJ — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

I asked two armed members of tonight’s march if they planned on using their guns on police. One of them responds “legally I’m required to say no” pic.twitter.com/Sd7fJY5dvk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Video shows Antifa surrounding Hernandez and assaulting her while yelling “fuck her up” as she tries to defend herself.

I was attacked by BLM and ANTIFA tonight. After reporting on protests for almost 2 hours without issue, someone started chanting my name which resulted in them targeting and attacking me. These are the "peaceful protesters" Democrats keep telling you about. pic.twitter.com/TYYWQEpBk9 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Hernandez managed to escape the Antifa mob after they stole her phone.

“I turned around and I felt someone punch me in the back of the head,” Hernandez said.

Was just mobbed by BLM. They stole my phone and tried to beat me up. Currently filing a police report — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

“I fell down to the ground and I popped back up. As you guys can see, my face isn’t really messed up at all and I didn’t really take too many punches to the face because I don’t think they were expecting me to fight back or defend myself. They quickly learned that I was going to.”

Outside of my new phone being stolen and a punch to the back of the head, I'm a-okay guys and have never been more passionate about reporting on the truth. BLM and ANTIFA are fascists who will silence anyone who shows the reality of who they really are. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) September 24, 2020

Hernandez has filed a police report.

