Infowars’ Owen Shroyer confronted the Austin City Council Thursday, asking why Antifa is allowed to run around the city carrying guns, wearing masks and harassing reporters.

On December 10th, 2017 Shroyer went to Wooldridge Park in downtown Austin, Texas, to cover a memorial march for Kate Steinle.

At the march, Shroyer was bullied by armed Antifa members who covered their faces while openly carrying rifles.

One man can be seen tapping his finger against the trigger of his weapon.

Using batons and shields, the group physically blocked Shroyer from entering the park to report on the event.

See the original video below:

Shroyer filed civil rights violations against the group.

Armed ANTIFA Gunman Blocked Austin City Council


