Infowars Reporter Owen Shroyer Confronts Failed Comedy Central Actor

Outside the upcoming Trump rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Owen Shroyer ran into failed Comedy Central host Jordan Keppler, no Klepper, who seems to be shooting a documentary, but is afraid of questions.

Klepper is the same failed actor who spent his time on Comedy Central primarily attacking Infowars, yet now he runs away when Infowars’ Owen Shroyer confronts him in person.

Instead, Klepper will interview hundreds of Trump supporters looking for a couple of uneducated Republicans to come up with the few clips he can edit out of context.

Infowars documented Klepper’s mediocre rise and fall from 2017-2018 as seen in the articles below:

NEW COMEDY CENTRAL SHOW TAKES AIM AT ALEX JONES, INFOWARS

COMEDY CENTRAL UNVEILS ‘ALEX JONES’ PARODY SHOW… AND IT’S TERRIBLE

COMEDIANS THAT MOCK AMERICA ARE FAILING

VIDEO: HILLARY CLINTON READS MUELLER REPORT IN BIZARRE COMEDY BIT

INFOWARS PARODY HOST: GUN ISSUE ‘FRUSTRATING’ BECAUSE ‘VERY SMALL MINORITY’ HAS LOUDEST VOICES

Clinton Backed Comedian Tool Used To Destroy America

In the following video, Klepper tries to mock Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson for coining the phrase “Conservatism is the new punk rock.”



Twitter Version:

Failed actor Jordan Klepturd is running around Hersey PA trying to make Trump supporters look stupid, upon seeing Owen Shroyer, he flees the scene. His now cancelled national tv show was formed to misrepresent and defame Alex Jones and @allidoisowen pic.twitter.com/wqct33aoG2 — DerpState (@DerpState3) December 10, 2019

YouTube Version:



Don’t miss:



Ted Deutch Runs After Being Asked Hardball Questions

Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!