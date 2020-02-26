Infowars Reports From CPAC 2020 - Tune In

Owen Shroyer is on the ground at CPAC 2020 in Fort Washington, Maryland.

Stay tuned to this page for more special reports and exclusive videos and live feeds.

Shroyer walks the long line of patriots waiting to get into the event and discusses the popularity of conservatism while fans say hi.

President Trump Represents The Return of American Patriotism

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!