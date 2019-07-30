Infowars Reports Live From The Clown World Dem Debates

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver captured the scene outside the Democrat debates in Detroit, Michigan where protesters and Trump supporters are in the streets to make their voices heard.

At the six-minute mark, a rock band called TerryTown comprised of young Trump supporters played a song called, “CNN Sucks” to a crowd of pumped up conservatives.

There’s a rock band playing “CNN Sucks” right outside the debate venue #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/5qsQeGzghS — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 30, 2019