Infowars Responds To Twitter's Jack Dorsey On Censorship

Image Credits: Esther Vargas/Flickr.

Infowars reporter Rob Dew translated a string of tweets sent out by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey who is trying to save face after Twitter shares dropped sharply last week as the company receives backlash over the censorship of conservatives.


