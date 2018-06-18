Infowars Right Again: War Inside FBI Triggered Reopening of Clinton Email Probe

The Inspector General’s report reveals that the FBI reopened Hillary Clinton’s email probe due to pressure from a case agent concerned over private Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, confirming Infowars reports from October 2016.

The report explains how a patriot FBI agent was dumbfounded over the fact that top FBI leadership had taken no action in almost a month over the discovery of a batch of emails found on Weiner’s laptop.

“The crickets I was hearing was really making me uncomfortable because something was going to come crashing down…. And my understanding, which is uninformed because…I didn’t work the Hillary Clinton matter,” the agent said in page 302 of the report.

“My understanding at the time was I am telling you people I have private Hillary Clinton emails, number one, and BlackBerry messages, number two. I’m telling you that we have potentially 10 times the volume that Director Comey said we had on the record.”

“Why isn’t anybody here? Like, if I’m the supervisor of any CI squad in Seattle and I hear about this, I’m getting on with headquarters and saying, hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails.”

“Get your ass on the phone, call the case agent], and get a copy of that drive, because that’s how you should be. And that nobody reached out to me within, like, that night, I still to this day I don’t understand what the hell went wrong.”

Infowars first reported on the mutiny within the FBI in October 2016, just as former Director James Comey announced the reopening of Clinton’s email investigation.

The IG report goes on to suggest that Clinton’s email probe would not have been reopened had not a patriot agent met with Southern District of New York attorneys out of desperation to explain his worry that he would be blamed for the delay.

“The AUSAs [Assistant United States Attorneys] both told us that the case agent appeared to be very stressed and worried that somehow he would be blamed in the end if no action was taken,” the report states.

“AUSA 1 stated that the case agent worried that the information relating to the Clinton emails had not been provided to the right people and AUSA 2 observed that the case agent ‘was getting, for lack of a better word, paranoid that, like, somebody was not acting appropriately, somebody was trying to bury this.'”

The Washington Post reported in January that the Inspector General had been asking witnesses why FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe hadn’t done anything about Clinton’s emails for three weeks upon discovering them on Weiner’s laptop at the end of September 2016.

“The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been asking witnesses why FBI leadership seemed unwilling to move forward on the examination of emails found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) until late October — about three weeks after first being alerted to the issue, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter,” WaPo reported.

You can view the IG Report in full below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury