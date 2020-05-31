Infowars Site Taken Over By Antifa Anti-Free Speech Activists

Update Sunday 4:36 PM: Newswars.com has been restored.

Original story appears below:

Infowars’ sister site Newswars.com has been hacked and replaced with propaganda supporting Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski.

The hack was apparently perpetrated by allies of Black Lives Matter, who included phrases like “Fuck 12” and “ACAB,” which mean “Fuck the Police” and “All Cops Are Bastards.”



(Click the image to see the full-size version)

The website now shows memes and a Youtube music video about Kaczynski, a convicted terrorist who advocated for the overthrow of what he called the “industrial-technological system” outlined in his manifesto “Industrial Society and Its Future.”

The hack apparently occurred sometime between 2:30-3:30 PM CST on Sunday.

This is the left — they’d rather promote actual terrorism rather than let free speech flourish.

Newswars.com will be back online as soon possible — please check back for developments.

40 plus cities face an army of mainly leftist crybaby millennials that have descended on America.

Get what you and your family need with today’s top-selling products now!