Infowars Stickers Found on Google's HQ Sign

Image Credits: Twitter Screenshot.

A sign near an entrance to a Google HQ building has been adorned with several “Infowars.com” stickers, according to an image found on Twitter.


Correspondingly, back during the 2015 Bilderberg gathering in Austria, a similar sticker was found on a road sign that could be seen by both liberty-loving people and globalists en route to the conference.


It’s worth mentioning that Infowars.com had no part in either of these findings, we simply report on the discoveries.


