The Bon Iver mash-up released by Super Deluxe has been remixed by Infowars.com and Alex Jones just to show the trendies all the documents explaining everything in the song.

Super Deluxe is owned by Time Warner, which was founded by Ted Turner who once openly called for population reduction in an interview with Charlie Rose.

Time Warner likely paid Facebook for the attack video to be spread on the social media site, but their hit piece has backfired and turned into more ammo for the information war.