The Battle is Over: Pot Belly Goblins Defeated By Folk Song Patriots

Infowars is set to announce the winners for the $20K folk song cover contest!

Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer will host a live stream Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST to showcase the best entries, interview participants and reveal the winners.

Below, in no particular order, are the top entries for the contest’s three categories:

TOP 25

1. Teaching Freedom



2. V Reyes



3. RubenObed El Mejor



4. OVERLORD



Bonus: OVERLORD video version



5. Last of All



6. Ya Boy Banmang



7. Private Man



8. JB Patterson



9. Eric Lucky



10. Adam Brown



11. Info Warrior



12. Red Pill Reality



13. StrayeMusic



14. Cosmic Christian



15. Sean Saer



16. What’s Going On?



17. Subdroide



18. Danielle Pascal



19. Emergency Exit PODCAST



20. Karen Slavin



21. Vince



22. Punkservative Sam



23. Justin Pace



24. Transmute Trinity



25. Chris Vellrath



Top 7 BEST Background

1. Rusty Cage



2. Mick Kerr



3. False Idols



4. Distance To The Sun



5. Katrina Barr



6. Adrian Stewart



7. Djpublius



Top 3 Audience Participation

1. Sgt. Pepe’s Spicey Memes Club Band



2. Justice Mulisha



3. Info Warrior



Bonus: Infowars Crew Pics

1. Tyler Young



2. Charliekerper



3. Adam Feather



4. Corgan Music



5. Buddy Kutz Productions



6. Ricki



7. Joe Hardy Wiley



8. New World News Network



9. Chris Walchesky



10. Meme Ammo



11. ARASNshane



12. Americanerynn



13. Gold Cucumber



14. CKingdon15



15. HotelEarth

