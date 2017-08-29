The Battle is Over: Pot Belly Goblins Defeated By Folk Song Patriots

Infowars is set to announce the winners for the $20K folk song cover contest!
Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer will host a live stream Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST to showcase the best entries, interview participants and reveal the winners.
Below, in no particular order, are the top entries for the contest’s three categories:
TOP 25
1. Teaching Freedom
2. V Reyes
3. RubenObed El Mejor
4. OVERLORD
Bonus: OVERLORD video version
5. Last of All
6. Ya Boy Banmang
7. Private Man
8. JB Patterson
9. Eric Lucky
10. Adam Brown
11. Info Warrior
12. Red Pill Reality
13. StrayeMusic
14. Cosmic Christian
15. Sean Saer
16. What’s Going On?
17. Subdroide
18. Danielle Pascal
19. Emergency Exit PODCAST
20. Karen Slavin
21. Vince
22. Punkservative Sam
23. Justin Pace
24. Transmute Trinity
25. Chris Vellrath
Top 7 BEST Background
1. Rusty Cage
2. Mick Kerr
3. False Idols
4. Distance To The Sun
5. Katrina Barr
6. Adrian Stewart
7. Djpublius
Top 3 Audience Participation
1. Sgt. Pepe’s Spicey Memes Club Band
2. Justice Mulisha
3. Info Warrior
Bonus: Infowars Crew Pics
1. Tyler Young
2. Charliekerper
3. Adam Feather
4. Corgan Music
5. Buddy Kutz Productions
6. Ricki
7. Joe Hardy Wiley
8. New World News Network
9. Chris Walchesky
10. Meme Ammo
11. ARASNshane
12. Americanerynn
13. Gold Cucumber
14. CKingdon15
15. HotelEarth