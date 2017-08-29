The Battle is Over: Pot Belly Goblins Defeated By Folk Song Patriots

Infowars is set to announce the winners for the $20K folk song cover contest!

Infowars reporters Rob Dew and Owen Shroyer will host a live stream Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST to showcase the best entries, interview participants and reveal the winners.

Below, in no particular order, are the top entries for the contest’s three categories:

TOP 25

1. Teaching Freedom

2. V Reyes

3. RubenObed El Mejor

4. OVERLORD

Bonus: OVERLORD video version

5. Last of All

6. Ya Boy Banmang

7. Private Man

8. JB Patterson

9. Eric Lucky

10. Adam Brown

11. Info Warrior

12. Red Pill Reality

13. StrayeMusic

14. Cosmic Christian

15. Sean Saer

16. What’s Going On?

17. Subdroide

18. Danielle Pascal

19. Emergency Exit PODCAST

20. Karen Slavin

21. Vince

22. Punkservative Sam

23. Justin Pace

24. Transmute Trinity

25. Chris Vellrath

Top 7 BEST Background

1. Rusty Cage

2. Mick Kerr

3. False Idols

4. Distance To The Sun

5. Katrina Barr

6. Adrian Stewart

7. Djpublius

Top 3 Audience Participation

1. Sgt. Pepe’s Spicey Memes Club Band

2. Justice Mulisha

3. Info Warrior

Bonus: Infowars Crew Pics

1. Tyler Young

2. Charliekerper

3. Adam Feather

4. Corgan Music

5. Buddy Kutz Productions

6. Ricki

7. Joe Hardy Wiley

8. New World News Network

9. Chris Walchesky

10. Meme Ammo

11. ARASNshane

12. Americanerynn

13. Gold Cucumber

14. CKingdon15

15. HotelEarth


