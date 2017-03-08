Infowars Warned of Government Using Microphones to Spy on Americans ELEVEN Years Ago

In light of the Wikileaks ‘Vault 7’ data dump confirming that the CIA is using microphones in smart phones and TVs to spy on people’s conversations, it’s worth highlighting the fact that Infowars was reporting on this very same issue ELEVEN years ago.

The leaks show that a project codenamed Weeping Angel was developed to hack Samsung’s F8000 range of smart TVs and trick the user into thinking the sets were turned off.

The TV sets would then be infected to covertly record audio and send that information over the Internet to CIA servers once the TVs were turned back on and a wi-fi connection was re-established.

“Under a “future work” section, it is suggested that video snapshots might also be taken and the wi-fi limitation be overcome,” reports the BBC.

Infowars was discussing the deep state’s intention to use microphones connected to the Internet for this very purpose almost eleven years before the CIA documents were made public.

In a September 2006 article entitled, Government, Industry To Use Computer Microphones To Spy On 150 Million Americans, myself and Alex Jones described how, “Private industry and eventually government is planning to use microphones in the computers of an estimated 150 million-plus Internet active Americans to spy on their lifestyle choices and build psychological profiles which will be used for surveillance and minority report style invasive advertising and data mining.”

If the term has been in use 11 years ago, they would have called this "fake news". #Vault7 pic.twitter.com/eDlGVEJk5S — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 8, 2017

We warned that all Americans would become, “potential targets for secret surveillance and the subsequent sell-off of all their information to unscrupulous data mining corporations and government agencies,” and that having initially been pioneered by private companies, “the use and abuse of this technology will eventually be taken over by the state.”

Years later and over four years before the release of the ‘Vault 7’ documents, we specifically warned that the microphones in Samsung TVs were being used to listen in on people’s conversations in a December 2012 article entitled, Samsung TVs Can Be Hacked to Spy on Users.

Back then, the mainstream media would have called this fake news & me a "conspiracy theorist". #Vault7 @wikileaks pic.twitter.com/neTxo8Gt8w — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 7, 2017

We reported on this issue again in November 2014, January 2015, and February 2015.

Alex Jones also exposed how the ‘Internet of Things’ was a tool for mass surveillance on numerous occasions on his radio show over the course of the two decades.

At the time these articles were published, we were called “conspiracy theorists” for suggesting the government would use microphones connected to the Internet to spy on Americans. If the term was in use at the time, the media would have even accused us of peddling “fake news”.

As the Wikileaks data dump shows, Infowars has once again been vindicated when it comes to exposing the deep state mass surveillance program that all Americans are now living under.

