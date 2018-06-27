Infowars Was Right: Justice Kennedy to Resign

Just as Infowars reported in 2017, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, bestowing to Trump a monumental opportunity to further shape the nation’s highest court.

As a Reagan appointee, Kennedy cast key votes on high-profile issues such as abortion, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

His exit leaves the court’s roster split at four liberal and four conservative justices, allowing the president’s second justice pick to provide a likely consistent conservative majority for decades to come.

Over a year ago, in May 2017, Infowars correspondent Roger Stone exclusively revealed that Kennedy’s resignation was coming.

As we reported, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas Hardiman, who was on Trump’s short list when he selected Neil Gorsuch for the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, is said to be the front-runner for the opening seat.

That said, the president will consider other candidates as well – including perhaps Judge Andrew Napolitano, a surprise candidate who’s long been a favorite of Trump’s.

From 2017:

Don’t miss:

