Ingraham Defends Infowars: 'Coordinated' Purge of Sources 'We Trust and Like'

Image Credits: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Even though Big Tech has promised to maintain neutral platforms, it’s clear they never intended to keep that promise after they deplatformed Infowars and Alex Jones in a “coordinated” effort, according to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

“The latest example started early yesterday morning when Apple pulled several podcasts associated with the controversial and often incendiary Alex Jones from the iTunes store,” she said on The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday.

“Facebook followed suit unpublishing four of Jones’ pages, claiming the videos on those pages violated that hate speech policy.”

“Hours later, YouTube decided it wasn’t going to miss out on all that censorship fun and YouTube suspended the Alex Jones channel with its 2.4 million subscribers,” she continued.

Ingraham then pointed out the suspicious timing of their actions, and noted that for the public it’s “easy to dismiss concerns” because Jones is portrayed as Public Enemy No. 1 by mainstream media.

“Well it’s easy to dismiss concerns about big tech’s actions, all coordinated it seems, to shut down Jones because of course he’s the media’s poster child for conspiracy theories,” she said.

“But this isn’t about Alex Jones. This is about freedom and our access to information from the sources we as individuals trust and like,” she added.

The Great Purge of Alex Jones has finally hit the mainstream, as Ingraham’s monologue comes on the heels of Donald Trump Jr’s assertion that Big Tech’s moves against Infowars are “really about purging all conservative media.”

