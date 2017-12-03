Ingraham: Dems Want Illegal Immigration To 'Replace White Conservatives'

In response to undocumented immigrant Jose Ines Garcia Zarate being acquitted for his role in the highly-publicized shooting of Kate Steinle, Fox News host Laura Ingraham claimed Democrats are okay with killings like this and other crimes if it ultimately leads to a racial “demographic changes” that favor the liberal agenda.

Ingraham made the following comments while appearing on the weekend show Watters World:

“[Democrats] want to replace the current electorate in the United States with a new electorate — and that new electorate… will create a California, a Florida, a Texas that looks like Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. I think the Democrats want the replace the old, white conservatives with a new group of people who might be more amenable to big government and don’t necessarily have a big affection for the Second Amendment or the Constitution, and a lot of Republicans who want to secure the border.”

