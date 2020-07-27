Injured Female Muslim Police Officer Has A Message For Anti-Cop Rioters

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, Seattle police officer Elyssa Khalifé lashed out at rioters who injured her and other law enforcement members.

Since officer Khalifé is a Muslim woman, perhaps the rabid left can ignore the fact she’s a cop and listen to what she has to say.

In the post, she describes watching a crowd of rioters setting fires, destroying and looting businesses, breaking car windows and spray painting graffiti.

Khalifé and her fellow officers had to watch this take place without taking action, due to orders from the top.

Only when the mob tried to burn down their precinct were they allowed to respond to the criminal activity.

Officer Khalifé also noted the “protesters” were wearing shirts supporting anarchy and the anti-Christ while calling to destroy America.

Read the full transcript of her post below:

So here is what happened yesterday at the “protest.” We were waiting and watching live from the precinct as the rioters set 5 portable construction offices on fire. They then completely destroyed, looted, and lit the Starbucks on 12 ave and E Cherry St. on fire. As the group was walking they were breaking random car windows, car prowling, and spray painting everything… They made their way to the East precinct with all of us inside. They spray painted the building, tried to break the fence, they threw a mortar that left an 8 inch hole in the wall… We could see a person pouring gasoline around the building that we were occupying, which is when all of us came out. We commanded people to “move back” as we advanced. People who assaulted us were arrested. We formed a line guarding the block. People threw paint, rocks, metal, frozen water bottles, glass and improvised EXPLOSIVES at us which is when we used our dispersal tools. In the process I was injured along with 20 other officers. Yes, I was injured even though I was wearing shin guards, and other protective gear. The puzzling part is people were chanting “I don’t see no riot here, take off your riot gear.” Why didn’t we deploy and stop them when the looting started? Our instructions were not to respond to property damage. The fire department was delayed in response because of the big hostile crowd but they made it and started putting out fires. We only responded when they were about to literally burn down our precinct with everyone in it and the connecting apartment complexes. This is insane. I don’t know what the message here is anymore. These people were 99% white and young. They were saying the most horrible things you can imagine to officers of color. They were also assaulting each other in the crowd. I saw signs and shirts that indicated Anarchy, Anti-Christ, abolishing religion, bringing down the government, defund/abolish SPD, defunding Seattle Parks and Rec (huh?), abolishing America?! I don’t think that the point to those riots is anything but inflicting as much damage and injury as possible. About my injury: I sustained a torn medial meniscus and I most probably will require surgery to be able to live an active lifestyle again.



Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!