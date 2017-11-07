Insane: EU Court Ruling Allows Killers, Rapists, Pedophiles Back On Street

Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons.

Convicted rapists and predatory paedophiles are being freed from jail early under a baffling diktat from the European Court of Human Rights.

Last month alone, 530 inmates were released including 33 murderers, 47 rapists and two paedophiles after a new law came into force which puts killers and twisted sex offenders back on the streets far sooner than a judge ordered.

The scheme was ordered by the ECHR in Romania to ease an overcrowding crisis in the cash-strapped country’s “inhumane and degrading” prison system.

The law allows six days to be shaved off every inmate’s sentence for every 30 days they spend behind bars.

