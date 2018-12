Scientists are proposing blotting out the sun by spraying particulate matter into the atmosphere in a scheme called “global dimming.” We speak to The Health Ranger Mike Adams about the globalist plot to eliminate human life on Earth. We’ll also check in with Roger Stone at the American Priority conference in DC. Tune in to the Thursday edition of War Room with Owen Shroyer.

Watch on Facebook



RELATED: TERRAFORMING HAS BEGUN: “GLOBAL DIMMING” PLOT TO EXTERMINATE HUMANITY REVEALED