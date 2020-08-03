INSANE: Masked Lady Freaks Out, Assaults Unmasked Customer at Walmart

Footage captured inside a Walmart shows a masked couple flipping out on a group of non-mask wearing customers, before assaulting one of them.

The video begins with a masked woman yelling wildly at a group of teens, “You guys are abusing your freedom!”

“Stop it!” the unidentified woman tells a teen who’s taken out his phone to film the outburst, before proceeding to strike him.

“Whoa, that’s assault,” the teens tell the irate woman, who tries to complain to management.

“It’s not funny!” she yells at the teens. “I know older people who are dying from this crap!”

The problem is Walmart and other businesses have veered back and forth on mask rules, confusing customers and employees alike.

Last week, reports claimed Walmart would stop requiring masks after numerous confrontations between employees and customers.

“Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walgreens, CVS and others say they still won’t prohibit customers who refuse to wear a mask from shopping in stores,” CNN reported.

“Walmart has told employees that they should not prevent a customer from entering the store if they refuse to wear a mask,” the New York Times similarly reported.

However, despite the policy reversal, some shoppers are still having difficulty entering a Walmart without a mask, as evidenced in the following video shot at a Falcon, Colorado, Walmart on Monday.



