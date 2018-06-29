INSANE Sweden: Migrant will NOT be deported for raping 92-year-old woman on Christmas Eve

The 28-year-old African, repeat sex offender will not face deportation for a spate of sex crimes in Sweden. As the man received a Swedish passport, according to current law, cannot be sent back, Fria Tider reports.

The man, who moved from Kenya to Sweden in 1998 is a serial sex offender. In June 2014 he was sentenced to six years in prison by the court of appeal for two rapes.

One of the victims was a 92-year-old woman in Töreboda in Västergötland. The elderly woman was vaginally and anally raped by the migrant on Christmas Eve.

Simultaneous to that sentencing, he was also sentenced for having assaulted and raped another woman outdoors in the Bomhus district in Gävle.

After his conditional release from prison this year, he commit more sex crimes only three days after his release. He sexually assaulted a disabled woman and showed his genitals to two 13-year-old girls.

The man has now been sentenced to a mere three months in prison and according to Swedish legislation, he cannot be deported because he has a Swedish passport.