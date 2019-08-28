Insane Video: Naked Triple Murder Suspect Chases Police, Attacks Man

A man suspected of murdering three people in Virginia led police on a foot chase and attacked an innocent bystander all while naked, in one of the craziest videos you’ll see all week.

Insane footage shows police capture 18-year-old Matthew Thomas Bernard after he came out of the woods wearing no clothing and ran towards officers, while at the same time attacking a groundskeeper at a Baptist church.

Bernard is suspected of killing his mother, sister and one-year-old nephew.

According to The Washington Post, Bernard’s sister, Emily Marie Bivens, was “the wife, son and mother-in-law of Blake Bivens, a 24-year-old pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Class AA affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.”

Bernard faces three charges of first-degree murder.

WDBJ7 reports he is under suicide watch and that his motives are unclear.