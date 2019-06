Microsoft’s AccountGuard is a solution for a fake “problem” — the hacking of the DNC by a foreign power. It’s part of a suite of solutions (along with NewsGuard and ElectionGuard) that will put the institutions that tried to overthrow the 2016 election in control of counting the votes and reporting the news for the 2020 election.

