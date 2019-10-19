Inside The Trump-CNN Lawsuit

The Trump administration plans to sue CNN over bias and “wrongful practices” following revelations contained in a recent Project Veritas undercover exposé, who obtained the footage from CNN insider Carey Poarch.

In a four-page letter to CNN, its CEO Jeff Zucker and Executive VP David Vigilante, Trump attorney Charles J. Harder provided several examples of bias against Trump, who seeks “a substantial payment of damages.”

Listing several examples from the just-released Project Veritas videotapes of CNN insiders describing Zucker’s demand for “impeachment above all else,” Harder wrote that they “are merely the tip of the iceberg of the evidence my clients have accumulated over recent years.” He added, “Never in the history of this country has a President been the subject of such a sustained barrage of unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful attacks by so-called ‘mainstream’ news, as the current situation.” –Washington Examiner



President Trump’s litigation counsel sent a letter to CNN on Wednesday threatening legal action over the network’s ‘unfair, unfounded, unethical and unlawful” coverage.

Nick Neville, Media Coordinator at CNN, states:

“Jeff Zucker, basically the president of CNN has a personal vendetta against Trump” “[Jeff Zucker has] had an ongoing feud with Trump since The Apprentice” (where Zucker was a producer) “I totally want to do just like the truth, the dogged reporting. But then you have higher up executives like Zucker and other people, who are saying we gotta make profits…so it turns into like certain things that you do are trying just to attract viewers , then it becomes kind of a comedy show” “Don Lemon comes on, he makes you think he’s objective news, but he’s blatantly opinionated. So either disclose where you’re coming from or get someone whose a little bit more objective. Don Lemon…love him or hate him he’s blatantly anti-Trump, he’s blatantly left. So maybe Don Lemon could disclose that, but CNN makes it appear as though we have 24 hours of unbiased news, that’s not true.”

Christian Sierra, a Media Coordinator at CNN, states:

“There’s just nothing we can do if Zucker wants impeachment every single day to be the top story … He wants impeachment above all else” “I hate how everything is all Trump all the time now, everyone at the network complains about it, they hate covering Trump every day” “Our Democratic interviews are like softballs, compared to the Republicans”

Harder states that CNN is in violation of the Lanham Act by “constituting misrepresentations to the public, to your advertisers, and others.”