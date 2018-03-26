Insider: VA Secretary Gone "Very Soon"

VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin will be leaving his post in the near future, but the job of the White House chief of staff, retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, appears to be safe for now, a confidante of President Donald Trump said Sunday.

Shulkin, embroiled in a scandal over his travel expenses and openly feuding with White House political appointees, “is likely to depart the Cabinet very soon,” said Christopher Ruddy, a personal friend of Trump who has often been used by the administration to float policy and personnel proposals.

As for Kelly, who has been rumored to be at odds with Trump over his off-the-cuff decisions and unpredictability, Ruddy said “the president is happy with the job he is doing. I believe he will be staying.”

Read more