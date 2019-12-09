Inspector General’s FISA Report Released — Finds FBI Misled Secret Court To Spy On Trump

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s long-awaited Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act report has finally been publicly released on Monday, concluding the FBI did mislead the FISA court to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign officials.

The IG’s report into the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into “Russian collusion” lays out incontrovertible evidence that the Bureau misled the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court through false information and omissions to surveil Trump campaign associates like Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.

The report details how the FBI “fell far short” of vetting the accuracy of FISA applications, knowingly withheld exculpatory information, used “defensive briefings” to secretly assess the Trump campaign, and used known illegitimate sources in the pursuit of FISA warrants.

“Our review found that FBI personnel fell far short of the requirement in FBI policy that they ensure that all factual statements in a FISA application are ‘scrupulously accurate,'” the report stated.

“The Crossfire Hurricane team failed to inform Department officials of significant information that was available to the team at the time that the FISA applications were drafted and filed.”

“Much of that information was inconsistent with, or undercut, the assertions contained in the FISA applications that were used to support probable cause and, in some instances, resulted in inaccurate information being included in the applications,” stated the report.

However, the report also concluded that the FBI’s decision to obtain a FISA warrant against Trump campaign associate Carter Page was not politically motivated.

“We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the FBI’s decision to seek FISA authority on Carter Page,” the report said.

Attorney General William Barr responded to the IG’s findings, claiming in a statement that it conclusively shows the FBI spied on Trump based on the “thinnest of suspicions.”

“The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions, that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken,” Barr said. “It is also clear that, from its inception the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.”

“In the rush to obtain and maintain FISA surveillance of Trump campaign associates, FBI officials misled the FISA court, omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings, and suppressed or ignored information negating the reliability of their principal source. The Inspector General found the explanations given for these actions unsatisfactory,” Barr continued.

“While most of the misconduct identified by the Inspector General was committed in 2016 and 2017 by a small group of now-former FBI officials, the malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General’s report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process.”

Likewise, U.S. attorney John Durham, who is conducting his own investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion hoax, said in a stunning statement that he disagreed “with some of the report’s conclusions as to the predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

Highly respected U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is currently investigating the origins of the Russia Collusion Hoax, says: "last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened." pic.twitter.com/bfvYesikiZ — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 9, 2019

The report totally refutes the claim made by former FBI Director James Comey in 2018 that the surveillance of Trump’s campaign was done in a “responsible” way, adding that suggesting the FISA process was abused was “nonsense.”

Reporter asks James Comey: “Did you have total confidence in the dossier when you used it to secure a surveillance warrant and also in the subsequent renewals?” Comey doesn’t answer the question, calls the notion of FISA abuse “nonsense” pic.twitter.com/bTv9kXloih — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 7, 2018

It also refutes remarks by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in 2018 that the FBI did not spy on Trump or anyone associated with his campaign.

WATCH: “There was no wiretap or FISA on Trump or his campaign” – Clapper, 2017 pic.twitter.com/sUNRbMZO0G — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 20, 2018

Read the full IG FISA report below:

The knowledge that a FBI official altered a document, which led to the surveillance of the Trump campaign, went all the way to “the top” of the Obama administration, President Trump said on Friday.

