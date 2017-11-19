Inspectors To Interview Girls Wearing Hijabs In Primary Schools

Image Credits: Daily Herland.

School inspectors will speak to primary school girls wearing hijabs to ascertain why they are covering their hair, amidst concerns children as young as four are being forced to wear the garment by schools or their parents to protect their ‘modesty’.

The announcement comes Sunday from chief inspector of schools, Amanda Spielman, and responses will be recorded in the schools’ inspectorate Ofsted reports for the first time, reports The Times.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that almost one in five primary schools surveyed list the Islamic headscarf as part of their uniform policy, with girls as young as four being ‘forced‘ to wear a hijab to school.

