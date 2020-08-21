Inspiring Video: Little Girl Angrily Removes Face Mask -- Tosses It In Disgust!!

A viral video features a little girl ripping off her face mask in disgust, a sentiment likely shared by many Americans amid the COVID-19 mandates.

In the short, but powerful video, the girl no older than 3-years-old removes her mask with an angry expression on her face, before furiously tossing it on the grass.

This girl has had enough of the mask wearing pic.twitter.com/YAWu86Zgiw — 🎗️thabig68🎗️🇵🇸 (@thabig68) August 21, 2020

The toddler’s reaction is illustrative of how humans of any age instinctively know face masks are bogus.

“This girl has had enough of the mask wearing,” a caption on a Twitter upload of the video states.

Meanwhile, as more Americans continue to follow mask mandates without question, several jurisdictions are adopting even more stringent face mask measures, with the most Orwellian coming out of Maine, where the governor has mandated restaurant staff wear “anti-COVID visors upside down so they resemble dog cones in order to direct breath upwards,” reports Paul Joseph Watson.



Reality is beyond what BabylonBee could imagine— Maine gov mandates “cone of shame” for restaurants. Medical doctor says masks are handcuffs and will become literal handcuffs.

