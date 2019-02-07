Instagram Apologizes For Removing GOP Spokeswoman’s Post About Sen. Warren

Instagram apologized Wednesday after erroneously removing a post by Republican Party national spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany revealed earlier Wednesday that Instagram removed an image of Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Bar of Texas registration that she posted to her account. The registration was first reported out by The Washington Post and shows that Warren identified herself as an American Indian on the form.

McEnany’s Instagram post pointed out that Warren once claimed she never used her family’s claim to Native American heritage to her professional advantage — a claim called into question by the Texas registration.

However, McEnany’s post was removed for allegedly violating community guidelines, according to screenshots McEnany posted to her Twitter account.

I have been warned by @instagram and cannot operate my account because I posted an image of Elizabeth Warren’s Bar of Texas registration form via @washingtonpost. I’m warned that I am “harassing,” “bullying,” and “blackmailing” her. (See below!) pic.twitter.com/uMMlmCbxjz — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 6, 2019

